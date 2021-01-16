Azerbaijan softens toughened quarantine regime

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan will soften the tightened special quarantine regime from 00:00 (GMT+4) on January 18, 2021, a source at the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has said.

The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 on April 1, 2021.

The Operational Headquarters stated that under the softened regime, the country cancells the SMS permissions for citizens to leave their homes. The system of SMS permissions was previously active to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infections in the country.

Meanwhile, wearing face masks in all indoor and outdoor areas remains mandatory in Azerbaijan.

Restrictions on passenger traffic in the metro and public transport will remain in force in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters said.

According to the headquarters, the restriction on the operation of public transport, introduced for weekends in Azerbaijan, will remain in force until the end of the special quarantine regime.

Furthermore, persons with tickets for international and domestic flights will be allowed to enter and exit from five cities and 12 regions.

From 00:00 (GMT+4) on January 18 to 00:00 on January 25, 2021, persons with tickets for international and domestic flights will be allowed to travel between the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan and Absheron region, as well as regional centers of Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Sheki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli (with the exception of villages and settlements) and outside them on the basis of tickets, and for persons entering the country through the state border in the appropriate manner - on the basis of the stamp in their passports.

Moreover, the participation in a funeral of a close relative in Azerbaijan’s five cities and 12 regions is allowed only on the basis of permission through the Interior Ministry's call centre.

According to the headquarters, this applies to Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan cities and Absheron district, as well as urban centers of Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli districts (except for the villages) and beyond them.

Under the new regime, entry-exit to the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan and Absheron region, as well as to the regional centers of Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki , Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli districts (with the exception of villages and settlements) will be limited from 00:00 (GMT+4) on January 18, 2021 to 00:00 on January 25, 2021.

The work of catering facilities, including restaurants, cafes, teahouses in Azerbaijan will be resumed from 00:00 (GMT+4) on February 1, 2021. Clients will be served from 06:00 to 00:00 (GMT+4).

From 00:00 on January 25, 2021, the activities of barbershops, beauty salons and the provision of cosmetic services including at the client's home, will be allowed. Museums and exhibition halls, intercity and interdistrict traffic (including customer service at home and elsewhere) will resume their work.

From 00:00 (GMT+4) on January 25, shopping facilities will be allowed to operate in Azerbaijan (excluding large shopping centers and malls, as well as on-site customer service in catering facilities, cafes, teahouses and similar establishments).

Employees of the spheres whose activities are permitted can move after the employer registers information about them in the ‘icaze.e-gov.az’ portal through electronic signature.