Ban on entry-exit to some cities, regions of Azerbaijan remains in force

Entry-exit to the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan and Absheron region, as well as to the regional centers of Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki , Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli districts (with the exception of villages and settlements) will be limited from 00:00 (GMT+4) on Jan.18, 2021 to 00:00 on Jan. 25, 2021, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Employees of the spheres whose activities are permitted can move after the employer registers information about them in the ‘icaze.e-gov.az’ portal through electronic signature.