More houses, apartments given to martyrs' families, disabled war veterans

By Azernew

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has given 30 more private houses and apartments to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans.

Twenty-two of them were apartments provided in a new apartment building in the Yevlakh region.

Under the presidential instructions, martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans were planned to be provided with a record number (1,500) of apartments and individual houses in 2020. As of today, more than 1,480 apartments and individual houses have been provided across the country. The rest of the apartments and houses are planned to be provided in the next two days.

So far, around 9,100 apartments and private houses, as well as 6,964 cars were provided to martyr’s families and disabled war veterans.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan provided 934 apartments and private houses to the families of martyrs and disabled war veterans in 2019, and 626 apartments and private houses in 2018.

Earlier, the ministry reported that in line with the president's instructions, the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans from the Second Karabakh War will be provided with apartments, private houses and cars.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection is taking measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression. To this end, from January 1, presidential pensions for people of this category increased by 66.7 percent from AZN 300 ($176.4) to AZN 500 ($294.1). In addition to this pension, martyrs’ families also receive monthly allowances.

Additionally, Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection Ministry has assigned social benefits to more than 2,700 family members of over 1,100 martyrs that lost their lives in the Patriotic War.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan increased social support payments by 21.5 percent during the period of January-November 2020. According to the results of eleven months of the year, the population received AZN 5.2 billion ($3bn) on pensions, allowances, targeted social assistance, which is by 21.5 percent or AZN 931.7 million ($548M) more compared to the corresponding period of 2019.