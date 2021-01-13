Azerbaijani FM in Islamabad for trilateral meeting with Pakistani, Turkish counterparts

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will meet his Pakistani and Turkish counterparts to attend a trilateral meeting in Islamabad on January 13, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry reported on its website on January 12.

"The Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold the 2nd Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan Trilateral Meeting on January 13 in Islamabad. The first round of the trilateral meeting was held in Baku in November 2017," the ministry said.

The three sides will exchange views on global and regional issues, including new and emerging threats to regional peace and security, address challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, environment and Climate Change and ways to achieve economic development targets, the report added.

The three foreign ministers will also explore possibilities of deepening trilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, including peace and security, trade and investment, science and technology, education and cultural cooperation.

"Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey enjoy close fraternal relations based on common faith, values, culture and history; deeply embedded in mutual trust and understanding," the ministry said.

In a separate report on January 12, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said that Bayramov will be visiting Islamabad on January 13-14 at Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi's invitation. This will be the first bilateral visit from Azerbaijan at the foreign minister level since 2010.

The report added that the Azerbaijani and Pakistani foreign ministers will hold delegation-level talks and review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, and the visit will provide an opportunity to explore ways and means to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Apart from reaffirming the excellent political relations, the two sides will discuss possibilities for enhanced collaboration in the fields of oil and gas, agriculture, railways and education.

The ministry added that Azerbaijan is a key country of the South Caucasus region and Pakistan’s long-standing friend and partner. Both countries have been closely collaborating on issues of mutual interest at regional and international fora.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will also meet the Pakistani president, prime minister and other dignitaries, the report added.