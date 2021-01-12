Armenia's Investigative Committee must study actions of officers during Karabakh war - group of protesters

By Trend





The Investigative Committee of Armenia should study the actions of the officers during the Karabakh war, the relatives of the soldiers who rallied near the country's committee, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

“We ourselves went and found the body of our son. Back in November, we submitted a crime report because soldiers died due to incorrect orders from commanders. The commanders were leading them in the wrong directions, making the wrong decisions. They must answer for this,” Garik Mkhitaryan, the father of the deceased soldier Mkhitar Mkhitaryan, told reporters.

A group of protesters has already submitted a corresponding statement to the Investigative Committee. According to the protesters, they do not believe that the case is being dragged out artificially, but they want the investigators to work faster and more efficiently.