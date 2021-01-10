Azerbaijan expresses condolences over passenger plane crash in Indonesia

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed condolences in connection with the crash of a passenger plane in Indonesia.

"Deeply saddened by the news on tragic plane crash near Jakarta. Expressing our most sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this tragic plane accident. Our support and solidarity is with brotherly People of Indonesia!"

On January 9, a passenger plane crashed into the Java Sea near Jakarta. It is noted that there were more than 50 passengers on board.