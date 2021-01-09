Azerbaijan identifies amount of damage inflicted as result of Armenia’s provocations

By Trend

The Azerbaijani prosecution bodies took the necessary measures to immediately initiate criminal cases on the facts of violation of international humanitarian law and shelling of Azerbaijani civilians by the Armenian armed groups during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, the participation of mercenaries, terrorism, etc. as well as to inspect the scene in the conditions of hostilities and seize material evidence, Trend reports on Jan. 8 referring to the information disseminated at the meeting held under the chairmanship of Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev.

“To fulfill the tasks arising from the decree of the president "On organizing temporary special administration in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the occupation" dated October 29, 2020, the prosecution bodies, together with other structures, continue to carry out relevant work on criminal cases initiated in the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office to determine the amount of damage caused to the historical, religious and cultural monuments and other types of property, which were looted and destroyed in a planned manner as a result of the Armenian vandalism, as well as damage caused during the entire period of the ceasefire regime,” the message said.

“Moreover, the work is underway within the international law to bring to justice all perpetrators in criminal cases related to the facts of illegal business activity of specific companies of foreign countries in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as a result of which environmental damage was caused and rules for using the bowels of the earth were grossly violated,” the message said.

“The direct participation is also ensured in the activity of the State Commission for the Assessment and Elimination of Damage Caused as a result of the Occupation, created upon the orders of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the Coordination Headquarters, created in connection with solving of the issues in the territories liberated from the occupation,” the message said.