Signs and plates with street names being put up in Azerbaijan's Hadrut

By Trend





Reconstruction work in the Hadrut settlement of Azerbaijan (Khojavand district) liberated from Armenian occupation has begun, Trend’s correspondent reports from Hadrut.

Now, signs and plates with the names of the territories are being installed in the settlement.

In parallel, work began on the restoration of infrastructure in the settlement.

“The employees of the State Committee for Property Issues have established addresses in the village, restored the names of streets and are already fixing plates with their names. Along with the names of historical personalities, the names of the national heroes and servicemen who died in the Karabakh war are assigned to the streets of Hadrut,” said the correspondent.