Vast majority of Azerbaijani IDPs want to return to liberated territories in Karabakh

By Trend





The vast majority of internally displaced persons in Azerbaijan want to return to their native lands, Fuad Huseynov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, said, Trend reports.

According to Huseynov, over the past 25 years, various international organizations, UN structures, NGOs, foreign international institutions, private companies, government agencies, as well as during the Second Karabakh war, the Center for Social Research conducted surveys among IDPs.

He stressed that according to the results of these polls, the vast majority of refugees and IDPs, that is, more than 96 percent, want to return to their lands.

During the entire period of the occupation, these people lived with faith and a dream to return to their homes, Huseynov added.