Defence chief inspects military units on liberated territories

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and other senior officials from the ministry have visited the army units to familiarize themselves with conditions created for servicemen, the ministry reported on its website on January 7.

As part of the visit, Hasanov gave relevant instructions on the combat training of the military personnel and the organization of troops service. Under Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's instruction, the work is underway to improve the supply and organization of services to servicemen, as well as social and living conditions of the military personnel of Azerbaijan's army units stationed on the liberated territories, the ministry stated.

On December 27, 2020, the Defence Ministry said that in line with the presidential instruction, various modular facilities, equipped with the most modern equipment and intended for the use in the field conditions had been purchased to ensure accommodation, nutrition, and household services of the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army serving on the territories ruined and mined by the Armenian armed forces.

It was reported that containers and tents of various sizes containing barracks, canteens, separate kitchens, and scullery, as well as weapon rooms and small-sized integrated bath and sanitary facilities will be installed for military personnel serving in severe climate conditions in liberated human settlements, mountainous areas, rough high grounds. It was noted that military personnel will be provided continuously with hot meals and household services due to the purchased new mobile equipment.

The ministry stated on December 27 that mobile modular complexes with even greater capabilities are installed, as well as bath and laundry services are organized for military units where the military personnel is deployed densely. Relevant activities on laying new roads, electricity transmission lines, water, and gas pipelines to military units, positions, and checkpoints stationed on the liberated territories, as well as organizing combat duty and troops' service are being continued in accordance with the plan. Prior to the construction of stationary medical points, mobile field hospitals operate in various directions to protect the servicemen's health.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.







