State Commission reveals number of missing Azerbaijani citizens in First Karabakh War

05 January 2021 [17:23] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Some 3,890 Azerbaijani citizens were missing in the First Karabakh War (1988-1994) between Armenian and Azerbaijan, Ismayil Akhundov, head of the Working Group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens, said at a press conference, Trend reports on Jan.5.

According to Akhundov, despite the fact that the testimonies confirmed the capture and taking hostage of 872 citizens, the Armenians denied these facts.

"The witnesses testified about their capture by the Armenians. Through international structures we contacted Armenia, they didn’t admit this," he said.

