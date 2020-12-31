TODAY.AZ / Politics

Chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group sends letter to President Aliyev

31 December 2020 [11:20] - TODAY.AZ

Rene van der Linden, Chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency,

Dear President Ilham Aliyev,

First of all, congratulations with your birthday.

On the eve of 2021, I wish you and all your loved ones health, happiness and well-being.

May the new year bring further prosperity to your country and your citizens.

I wish you all the success in dealing with the economic, social and political challenges," the letter said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/202092.html

Print version

Views: 10

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also