Relations with Armenia can be normalized - Turkish FM

By Trend





The Karabakh issue became a historical one, and Azerbaijan restored justice, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports on Dec.30.

"We supported Azerbaijan not only because we are friendly countries, but also because Azerbaijan is a fair side. Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan,” Cavusoglu noted.

“Yesterday we also discussed the issue with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. If Armenia observes the ceasefire, then relations can be normalized, and this will be for the benefit of Armenia and its people," he added.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.