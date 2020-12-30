Azerbaijan neutralizes explosive device put by Armenians in Zangilan district

By Trend





Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has neutralized an explosive device planted by Armenian forces in liberated Zangilan region, the agency reported on December 29.

ANAMA received information about the explosives found under the bridge in Razdere village of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district on December 29 at about 10:00 (GMT+4), after which it sent a special mobile operational group of the agency was immediately sent to the scene.

During the search operations carried out by the specialists of the agency and employees of the Zangilan District Department of Internal Affairs of the Interior Ministry, an explosive device placed by the Armenians under a bridge in the countryside (158 kg of plastic explosive, 125 kg of explosives consisting of ammonium nitrate, four electric detonators and 30 meters of detonation cord) was found and neutralized.

Special mobile operational group of the agency, together with the employees of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, continues search operations in the liberated territories.



