Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz FMs exchange views on expanding bilateral co-op

By Trend

A telephone conversation was held between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev on December 29, 2020, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The ministers exchanged views on the implementation of the issues arising from the November 10 trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the latest situation in the region.

Kazakbaev expressed satisfaction with the restoration of international law and ensuring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The ministers exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation and also within international organizations.

The parties also discussed other regional issues of mutual interest.