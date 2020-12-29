Deputy speaker, MoD official visit servicemen injured in Karabakh war

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Adil Aliyev has met a group of servicemen receiving treatment in a Baku rehabilitation centre, the Defence Ministry said on December 28.

Aliyev, who was accompanied by the acting head of the Defence Ministry's main medical department, Colonel Elkhan Ibrahimov, visited the servicemen, who were wounded in the Patriotic War and are continuing their treatment at the sanatorium-resort rehabilitation centre in Baku's Buzovna settlement.

The visiting officials familiarised themselves with the treatment of the servicemen and the conditions created in the rehabilitation centre. Aliyev and Ibrahimov spoke about Pesident Aliyev's attention to the families of the war martyrs and the wounded, as well as the significance of Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War and wished the wounded servicemen a speedy recovery and return to their families and duty areas. In the end, gifts were presented to the wounded servicemen who are being treated in the centre.

The Defence Ministry earlier made public an updated list of the martyred servicemen buried by December 28 that made up 2,823. The ministry said that the work is underway to find over 30 servicemen considered as missing and identify over 50 soldiers. Azerbaijan keeps in its focus the treatment and recovery of servicemen who were wounded in the 44-day war. The war with Armenia started on September 27 after Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions. The 44-day war ended on November 10 with the signing of the trilateral statement by the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders. The trilateral peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.







