Volume of building materials imported by Georgia from Azerbaijan disclosed

Georgia imported 296,000 tons of cement from Azerbaijan from January through October 2020, Trend reports citing the Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

According to the report, this is 20.2 percent less compared to the same period last year.

The total cost of cement imports for 10 months amounted to $14.5 million.

During the reporting period, Georgia also imported from Azerbaijan 23,800 tons of bars made of iron or unalloyed steel (20.6 percent less than a year earlier) and 96,400 tons of gypsum, anhydrite (2 percent less) in the amount of $10.5 million.

The trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan amounted to $746.3 million from January through October 2020. This is 9.8 percent less than in the same period last year.

In ten months, Azerbaijan, with a share of 8.1 percent in Georgia's trade turnover, took 4th place among Georgia's trade partners after Turkey, Russia, and China.

In the reporting period, the total value of Georgia's imports from Azerbaijan amounted to $381.7 million. According to the document, this is 10.5 percent less than in the same period last year. For 10 months, Azerbaijan, with a share of 5.9 percent in Georgia's total imports, became the 5th among the main import partners of Georgia after Turkey, Russia, China, and the United States.

From January through October 2020, the total value of products exported from Georgia to Azerbaijan amounted to $364.6 million. This is 10.5 percent less than in the same period last year. In ten months, Azerbaijan (share of 13.4 percent) became the second major export partner of Georgia after China.