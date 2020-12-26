Azerbaijan sowing sycamore and oak seeds in liberated lands – ministry

By Trend





Trees were cut down and used as firewood or sent to furniture factories in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Head of the State Environmental Security Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Hikmat Alizade said in during a TV program, Trend reports on Dec. 25.

“There is a need for long-term work on the liberated lands and the ministry has already started appraisal work,” head of the service said.

"Presently, along with the relevant assessment work, trees are being planted whenever possible,” Alizade said. “In particular, sycamore and oak seeds are being sown. In short, the restoration process in the liberated territories is already underway and large-scale measures will be taken in the near future."