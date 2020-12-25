Azerbaijani NGO makes public preliminary report on torture of POWs in Karabakh war

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

An Azerbaijani public union has drawn up a preliminary report on torture and ill-treatment of Azerbaijani POWs during the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The Development of Society and Civil Relations public union presented its report to the public. The report covers two periods - from 1988 too September 27, 2020 and from September 2020. It consists of several parts.

On December 22, Armenian serviceman Ludwig Mkrtchyan, who was captured by the Azerbaijani troops along with several other Armenian servicemen during the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, was remanded in custody for four months on charges of torturing Azerbaijani POWs during the first Karabakh war in the early 1990s.

Fourteen Azerbaijanis were released from the Armenian captivity and brought to Baku on December 14 as a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons under President Aliyev's instructions.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied.