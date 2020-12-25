World leaders continue to congratulate President Aliyev on occasion of his birthday

President Ilham Aliyev who celebrated his 59th birthday on December 24, continues to recieve congratulatory messages from the world leaders.

President of Ukraine sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev to congratulate him on the occasion of his birthday.

In a letter addressed to Aliyev, Volodymyr Zelensky wrote:

“It gives me immense pleasure to emphasize that during your presidency the Republic of Azerbaijan has proved itself as a regional leader, and our bilateral relations have been elevated to the level of strategic partnership.

I am confident that we have a common interest in deepening the relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan based on friendship and mutual understanding.

Highly appreciating the comprehensive support of friendly Azerbaijan for our country and your personal contributions, Ukraine will continue to resolutely support the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders.

I would be happy to see you in Kyiv with an official visit at your earliest convenience to continue our personal dialogue on a broad range of topical issues between Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

Mr. President, I avail myself of this pleasant opportunity to wish you good health, endless energy, and success in your high state activities in the interest of the welfare of the Azerbaijani people.”

President Aliyev also received a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who wrote:

“You rightly enjoy a high reputation among your fellow-compatriots and abroad. Under your leadership, Azerbaijan has made great strides in economic and social fields. Your personal contribution to the strengthening of the strategic partnership between our countries cannot be overestimated. I am confident that through our joint efforts we will further strengthen the mutually beneficial Russian-Azerbaijani relations in all areas.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you the best of health, welfare, and success in your high state activities. I avail myself of this opportunity to ask you to convey my heartfelt regards to your family.”

Italian President Sergio Mattarella was another world leader to congratulate Ilham Aliyev. In a letter addressed to the Azerbaijani leader, Mattarella wrote: “It gives me immense pleasure to extend my heartiest congratulations to you on the occasion of your birthday.

It is with special satisfaction that I recall our meeting as part of your state visit at the beginning of this year, which strengthened the close relations between Azerbaijan and Italy.

I believe that our intergovernmental relations, which will once again be confirmed by the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor soon, will gain a new impulse in all the areas of our broad and fruitful cooperation.

I extend my warmest friendly congratulations, and wish you and your family welfare.”

Talant Mamytov, Acting President of the Kyrgyz Republic also sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev.

“Azerbaijan has made great strides due to your professionalism and life experience, and wise leadership, which has earned the support and respect of nations.

I am confident that the fruitful cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as the friendly relations between our countries will continue to strengthen in the interest of the welfare of our peoples.

At the same time, on behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my behalf, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of New Year.

I wish you robust health and long life, and new accomplishments in your high state activity, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity," Mamytov said in his letter.

In the meantime, Jadranka Kosor, Former Prime Minister of Croatia, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Esteemed Mr. President Aliyev, Your Excellency,

On the occasion of your birthday, I am offering my best and honest wishes for your good health, personal pleasure, and the prosperity of your country. May this new year in your life bring you health, happiness for you and your beautiful family, and prosperity for Azerbaijan.

Your Excellency, President Aliyev, I would like to thank you also for supporting the work of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center which gathers many of us around the ideas of understanding, tolerance, and learning. Many meetings which the Nizami Ganjavi International Center organizes throughout the world are always an opportunity to get to meet participants better personally, but also to build always new bridges of friendship and understanding between people and peoples.

As you know, Mr. President, the driving force which gathers and pushes us forward is our Co-Chairs Madame Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Dr. Ismail Serageldin, and dedicated Secretary-General, Rovshan Muradov. We perceive the Nizami Ganjavi International Center as a common home in which we have the mutual support of friends. Thank you for that opportunity and continues support.

Mr. President, I wish you a happy birthday and the fulfillment of all your wishes. I also use this opportunity to wish you a happy and successful 2021," the letter said.

Šefik Džaferovi?, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear President, dear brother,

I express my warm congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

I am confident that the friendly and brotherly relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Azerbaijan will further develop and expand into all areas of mutual interests.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish Your Excellency and your esteemed family strong health, happiness, and the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity," the letter said.

Viktor Yushchenko, Former President of Ukraine, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency,

Dear Mr. President,

Dear Friend,

Our family wishes you a splendid birthday! May this new year in your life bring you health, happiness for you and your beautiful family, and prosperity for Azerbaijan. You have achieved astounding success in your country and we know this is only the beginning.

Mr. President thank you for your continued support to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

We look forward to working with you further on the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine," the letter said.