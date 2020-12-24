Azerbaijan continues to provide logistic support to troops deployed in liberated lands

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has said that its leadership along with other state agencies carry out activities to improve living conditions in military units deployed on liberated territories which have no structure.

In a statement posted on its official website on December 23, the ministry detailed the measures taken over the issue in question.

"Currently, the Azerbaijan Army is deployed in new places, in mined territories with no infrastructure, which were under occupation for about 30 years and were completely destroyed and ruined. Along with other government agencies, the leadership of the Defence Ministry orderly and purposefully carries out activities to improve the living conditions of the military units deployed in these areas," the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that those "works are carried out in high-mountainous areas, in rough high grounds in severe winter climate conditions, at the same time in an area corresponding to the geographical terrain of the forest-steppe. The new roads are laid out to military units, positions, and checkpoints, which were provided with power lines, water, and gas pipelines, all the necessary living conditions are created for the accommodation and service of military personnel".

Needs of military personnel

The statement noted that under Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov's order, officials from the ministry's relevant structures constantly study the needs of the military personnel.

"In accordance with the norms of food and clothing supply, the servicemen are continuously provided with all types of logistic support. Tents, heating stoves, and other necessary equipment are additionally delivered to the units deployed in the field conditions. Movable bath and laundry services are organized in various areas, servicemen are provided with warm uniforms, bedding, and quality products. The personnel of military units located in mountainous areas is provided with additional high-calorie food rations in accordance with the standards. In addition, there are sufficient reserves in the depots," the ministry said.

The statement added that a large number of food products continue to be delivered to the military units deployed on the liberated territories at the initiative of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

"Our people, various organizations, companies, and individuals who have joined this initiative are providing wide-ranging aids to our army today, just as they did during the war. Food, sweeties, personal hygiene items, and other belongings that are not included in the standards of food rations are delivered to our soldiers. The Defence Ministry leadership once again expresses deep gratitude to First Vice-President [Aliyeva] and everyone who supports the Azerbaijan Army," the ministry said.

It noted that at the same time, military medical personnel in an intensive mode provide continuous medical services to pay constant attention to the state of health of servicemen. In accordance with the instructions, mobile field hospitals operate in several directions prior to the establishment of stationary military-medical points on the liberated territories. Under the defence minister's order, several commissions consisting of specialists, carried out in a short time an inspection of the deployment of military personnel and the living conditions in the Army Corps.

"In general, no systemic problems in logistic support issues were found as a result of comprehensive inspections. However, minor shortcomings were identified and then were immediately eliminated. Some officials who showed negligence in the fulfillment of their duties and made mistakes were punished and appropriate measures were taken against them," the statement said.

Videos posted on social media

The ministry also commented on videos posted on social networking platforms aimed at casting shadow on the victory that Azerbaijan gained during the Karabakh war between September 27 and November 10.

"However, videos damaging the reputation of the Azerbaijan Army and casting a shadow over our victory in the Patriotic War have been spread recently on social networks, which have purposefully got various biased comments. Thus, information about our Army that violates the relevant requirements of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On State Secrets' is spread and prejudiced information damages the reputation of our servicemen. Some social network users are even posting videos reflecting the dissatisfaction regarding the non-provision of servicemen with cigarettes. We declare that the relevant decree of the Cabinet of Ministers on the standards of food rations for the military personnel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces does not include the provision of military personnel with tobacco products. However, there are various types of cigarettes in the humanitarian aid provided by the state, which are delivered individually to each soldier consuming tobacco products," the ministry stated.

Addressing the parents and relatives of servicemen, the ministry declared that the issues of interest should be dealt with not through social networks, but by contacting the ministry's phone numbers (012) 912, (012) 538-61-31, (012) 404-76-34 that are available 24 hours a day for their more efficient solutions.

Phase-by-phase discharge

Meanwhile, the state-run Azertag news agency quoted that Defence Ministry as saying that some Azerbaijani citizens called up for military service on mobilization are expected to be discharged soon phase-by-phase.

“Some persons called up for military service on mobilization, especially family citizens, are concerned about the terms of their discharge from military service and return home. We understand that. We declare that the Defence Ministry has prepared documents for their discharge from military service and, in due order, sent them to the relevant departments. A phase-by-phase discharge of persons of this category is expected in the nearest time,” the ministry said.

In late September, President Aliyev signed a decree on partial military mobilization in the country following the Armenian attacks, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces and civilian settlements to shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers along the frontline zone in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan's partial mobilization announcement came after Armenia declared martial law and total military mobilization.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated for the second time this year after Armenia's forces deployed in the occupied Azerbaijani lands targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, causing casualties among civilians and the military. In the early hours of September 27, Azerbaijan launched counter-offensive operation which lasted six weeks. The operation resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied lands.

A Russia-brokered ceasefire deal that Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on November 10, 2020 brought an end to the 44-day war between the two countries. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied.








