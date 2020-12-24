TODAY.AZ / Politics

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia congratulates President Aliyev

24 December 2020 [11:05] - TODAY.AZ

Eka Tkeshelashvili, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Member of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency, let me congratulate you on your birthday. It has been a historic year for your nation guided under your leadership and strengthened with your unwavering dedication to the prosperous future of Azerbaijan.

I wish you many happy returns, it has been a privilege for the Nizami Ganjavi International Center to enjoy your support and benefit from your wisdom and experience which you so generously share with us," the letter said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/201837.html

Print version

Views: 5

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also