Resolution of Karabakh conflict - important stage in region's historical transformation - US expert

By Trend

The resolution of the Karabakh conflict is an important stage in the historical transformation of the region, said Dr. Michael Doran, Senior Fellow at the US Hudson Institute during an online meeting named "Karabakh conflict and implications for the regional balance of power," Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has an incredible influence. I was in Azerbaijan at the end of the war, where I came through Turkey and saw how news agencies in Turkey showed the victory of Azerbaijan as their own, which was not from the government to the people, but on the contrary, from people to the state," Doran said.

Doran also noted the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, stressing that it is the only corridor through which direct gas supplies from Asia to Europe will be carried out

"This corridor has historical significance," he said.