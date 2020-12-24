Azerbaijani, Swedish FMs discuss Karabakh peace deal, regional situation

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde have discussed regional situation and the implementation of the Karabakh peace deal dated November 10.

At the meeting, which took place in a video conference format on December 22, the sides also exchanged views about the issues of cooperation between the OSCE and Azerbaijan, given Sweden's Chairmanship of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2021.

The sides also focused on bilateral cooperation, as well as other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

On November 10, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement that ended six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France had been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts resulted in no progress as Armenia refused to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.



