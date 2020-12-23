Ex-president of Latvia congratulates president of Azerbaijan

Vaira Vike-Freiberga, former President of Latvia, Co-chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of my husband Imants and myself, please accept our warmest congratulations and best wishes for an especially happy birthday. May you enjoy continued good health, personal happiness, good cheer and the love and support of your nation!

This happy occasion comes this year right after the historical recovery of territories belonging to Azerbaijan that had been so long separated from the mother country. I take this opportunity to renew my congratulations on the victories achieved under your leadership and through the sacrifices of the armed forces of your country. I offer my very best wishes for the full success of the daunting effort of reconstruction and resettlement that lies now before you and the citizens of Azerbaijan. I also look forward to the world (and the internet) becoming better informed about your commitment and that of your government to the preservation of historical and cultural monuments, whatever their origin or religious affiliation.

As I am being joined in these greetings by my co-chair, Dr. Ismail Serageldin and my fellow members of the International Board of Trustees, I wish to thank you personally for your unwavering support to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC). Your trust in us and our mission has been amply rewarded by the remarkable achievements of the Center even in this terrible year 2020 of the pandemic. At a time when international travel and face-to-face meetings have become impossible, the NGIC has organized or participated in more high-level online meetings than ever before. We have been active partners with the most prestigious institutions, from the UNO and the World Academy of Art and Science to the European Union and China and their leading institutions.

I personally have spent more time this year on NGIC affairs this year that in any other year before. You may be assured that the increasingly influential high-level international activities of the NGIC continue to raise the profile of Azerbaijan as an important country and gain ever new friends and partners in matters of international concern," the letter said.