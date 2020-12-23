Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters discusses strict quarantine regime

By Trend

A video conference meeting of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov on December 22, the Operational Headquarters told Trend.

The prime minister stressed the need for strict and full compliance with the requirements of the tough special quarantine regime, sanitary and epidemiological standards.

At the initiative of the Azerbaijani president and first vice president, Azerbaijan will be among the first countries which will purchase the vaccine.

The instructions about the way of conducting vaccination procedures in health care facilities in accordance with the established norms and developing the appropriate protocols were given.

The information on the work conducted in connection with the introduction of the tough quarantine regime was given and the issues related to strengthening the relevant control measures were widely discussed during the meeting.

The relevant structures were instructed to strengthen control over the implementation of the requirements of the tough quarantine regime.







