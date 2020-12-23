Sweden to continue to support efforts to achieve sustainable peace in Nagorno-Karabakh region - FM

By Trend





As OSCE chair, Sweden will continue to support efforts to achieve sustainable peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde told TASS, Trend reports.

“The protection of the European security system, that is, those principles and commitments that we have jointly agreed on within the OSCE will be the main priority of the Swedish chairmanship in the OSCE,” Linde said.

“We will work over peaceful and sustainable solutions to the protracted conflicts in the OSCE area,” the Swedish foreign minister said. “As the OSCE chair, as well as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, we will also continue to support the efforts to achieve sustainable peace following the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh region after the severe hostilities this fall.”

Sweden will become the chair of the OSCE in 2021.