Defence Ministry: Military police ensure security on liberated territories

Servicemen from the Azerbaijani army's military police units are involved in ensuring security in human settlements and places of deployment of troops on territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the Defence Ministry reported on December 22

Military police squad serves day-and-night at stationary and mobile checkpoints in human settlements and on the military transport movement routes, organize pass control and control of the implementation of the daily routine by servicemen during service and combat duty. Military police conduct a patrolling service at the deployed checkpoints, keep a record of vehicles entering the territory, organize the protection of important military facilities, as well as ensure the escort of convoys, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered agreement on November 10 to end the war and work toward a comprehensive solution. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops after the six-week-long clashes in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The signed agreement has obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.





