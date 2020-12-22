Heydar Aliyev Foundation supports servicemen in liberated territories

Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Bravo supermarket chain have launched a campaign to support servicemen serving in Azerbaijani lands that have been newly-liberated from the Armenian occupation, Azertag has reported.

As part of the campaign, parcels of various foodstuffs, personal care and hygiene items were delivered to soldiers and officers serving in the liberated part of Kalbajar and Khojavend regions and Hadrut settlement on December 18.

Accompanied by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, representatives of the Bravo supermarket chain visited the liberated lands, delivered the parcels to the servicemen.

Similar visits to other liberated territories is scheduled upon First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiative, Azertag reported.