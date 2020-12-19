Azerbaijani President, director of Russian Federal Security Service discuss regional situation

President Ilham Aliyev received Director of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation Alexander Bortnikov on December 18, Azertag has reported.

Aliyev and Bortnikov discussed the current situation in the region, settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the implementation of the provisions of the trilateral Statement were discussed at the meeting, and the situation was described as stable, Azertag reported.

The issues of security cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia were also discussed.



