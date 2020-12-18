Azerbaijani Defense Ministry talks COVID-19 infections among military personnel

By Trend





During the 44-day war with Armenia and up till now, the cases of infection with the COVID-19 virus have not been registered among the Azerbaijani military, deputy head of the Main Directorate of the Medical Service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Colonel Elkhan Ibrahimov said, Trend reports on Dec. 17.

Ibrahimov said that close cooperation has been established in this sphere among the Ministry of Defense, Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) and the Ministry of Health.

"As a result of the taken measures, the percentage of COVID-19 infection among military personnel during the war is still zero,” Ibrahimov added. “Currently, there are no infected among the wounded. The medical staff of the Ministry of Defense renders them the round-the-clock service."