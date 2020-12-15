Ten Azerbaijani schoolchildren killed in Armenian attacks since September

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Ten Azerbaijani schoolchildren have been killed and sixteen wounded in Armenia’s heavy artillery attacks on Azerbaijan since September 27, Education Minister Emin Amrullayev has said.

Addressing an online conference dedicated to the International Day of Human Rights, the minister noted that 54 educational institutions were destroyed as a result of the Armenian attacks.

Moreover, Amrullayev briefed the participants on the measures that are being taken to repair the damage and ensure the continuation of the learning process.

One hundred civilians have been killed, 416 injured in Armenia's heavy artillery attacks on Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas since September 27. As a result of the shelling of civilian infrastructure facilities by the occupying country's armed forces, 4,186 houses and 135 multi-apartment residential buildings, as well as 548 civilian facilities were severely damaged.

Azerbaijan and Armenia were locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27. Armenia had been targeting Azerbaijani densely populated cities and settlements, located far from the conflict zone, and strategically important objects and facilities.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. The peace agreement became effective envisages the de-occupation of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions by December 1 as well as the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven adjacent regions under the control of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.