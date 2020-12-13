Nominal salary of hired workers in Azerbaijan up by 14.7 pct

By Ayya Lmahamad

The average monthly salary of hired workers increased by 14.7 percent in Azerbaijan during the period of January-October 2020, amounting to AZN 704.5 ($414.4), the State Statistics Committee reported on December 10.

During the reporting period, the average monthly nominal salary was higher in the mining industry, financial and insurance activity, professional, scientific and technical activity, information and communication, and in transport and storage facilities.

As of November 1, the number of people employed in the economy increased by 44,300 people of 2.7 percent, compared to the same period of last year, amounting to 1.6 million people.

Out of the total number of employed, 914,900 work in the public sector and 770,400 in private sector.

Some 19.5 percent are employed in education, 18.2 percent in trade and repair of transport means, 13.1 percent in industry, 8.2 percent in health care and social services for the population, 8 percent in construction, 6.6 percent in public administration and defense, social security, 4.5 percent in transport and warehousing, 3.5 percent in agriculture, forestry and fishing, 3.4 percent in professional, scientific and technical activities, 1.8 percent in financial and insurance activities and 13.2 percent in other economic sectors.