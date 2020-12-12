Baku Media Center films video footage dedicated to Victory Parade

By Trend





Baku Media Center has filmed video footage dedicated to the Victory Parade, Trend reports citing Baku Media Center.

The Victory Parade solemnly demonstrated the great victory of the Azerbaijani troops in the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to the whole world.

The great victory gained by the valiant troops under the leadership of victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, inscribed in the new history of Azerbaijan as Operation Iron Fist, along with the demonstration of military power and economic strength of modern independent Azerbaijan, is a clear confirmation of the victorious spirit of people.

Baku Media Center is proud of having realized the main photography and live broadcast of the military parade dedicated to the glorious victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Victory Parade can be viewed on the Youtube page of the Baku Media Center.

Special video footage dedicated to the historical victory of the victorious Azerbaijani troops is available on

Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.



