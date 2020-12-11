Azerbaijan lifts martial law, military curfew

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has lifted martial law and curfew that had been in force in the country since September 27 due to the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The decision enters force today following the Parliament’s approval of the relevant decree by President Ilham Aliyev. The parliament made the decision in its session today.

On September 27, Azerbaijan declared martial law that included a curfew in several cities between 21:00 and 06:00. President Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree on September 27 after Armenia launched attack on Azerbaijan’s army positions and civilians along the entire line of contact.

Azerbaijan yesterday held a military parade to celebrate its victory in the 44-day-war that lasted from September 27 and November 10. The war ended with the signing of a trilateral agreement between Baku, Moscow and Yerevan that stipulates the withdrawal of Armenian occupying forces form Azerbaijan’s occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and the return of IDPs to their homes.