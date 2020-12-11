Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes official visit to Azerbaijan

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ended his official visit to Azerbaijan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan were seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov and other officials.

Erdogan visited Azerbaijan to attend the Victory Parade in Baku on December 10. The military parade was dedicated to Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day war, also known as Patriotic War, in which Azerbaijan liberated its Armenian-occupied territories.

The parade featured more than 3,000 personnel, about 150 military hardware, including the state-of-the-art military equipment, missiles and artillery systems, air defence systems, as well as warships and boats. The parade will also feature part of the military booty seized by the Azerbaijani Army from the destroyed enemy during the Patriotic War.