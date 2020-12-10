Azerbaijani army's fighting spirit shows state leader-nation unity - Israeli expert

By Trend





The personality of the President, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, a wise, far-sighted Leader Ilham Aliyev is the most important factor of Azerbaijan's victory, which led to the liberation of the country''s historical territories, Israeli lawyer, an expert in international law and international policy Mikhail Finkel told Trend.

According to Finkel, under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev, a professional army was created, equipped with the best weapons, officers who were educated in accordance with Western standards.

“This is how an elite Western-style army was formed, with competent officers, soldiers who are perfectly armed and provided with everything necessary, about which the state takes care. This is the number one army with weapons in the world, which achieved such a great victory," he said.

The expert also noted that the fighting spirit of the Azerbaijani army speaks of the unity of the state leader and the nation.

"The correct patriotic education was given. Everything, both spiritually and materially, was aimed at achieving the Victory," he added.

Speaking about how the Victory will affect the economic growth of Azerbaijan, the expert pointed out that the country’s economic potential is huge.

"Now there is a big task for demining Karabakh. I’m sure that Azerbaijan will successfully cope with it, and after that, a vast territory will be available, where it will be possible to implement a large number of projects and create numerous job opportunities," Finkel said.

The expert pointed out that the uniqueness and fertility of the Karabakh land are known all over the world, and in this regard, agricultural projects will be implemented here.

"I forecast that numerous agricultural enterprises will be built that will produce fruits and vegetables, and livestock farming will develop. I also do not exclude the implementation of projects related to high technologies. All this is an opportunity for people to get new jobs, and for the country to move forward to new levels," he said.

According to the expert, in business planning, the state will diversify the country's resources, relying on both the West and the East - cooperating, working with different partners, strengthening Azerbaijan.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.