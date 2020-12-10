President Aliyev: Azerbaijan restored historical justice, international law

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

President Ilham Aliyev has said that Azerbaijan has achieved its goal, restored historical justice and international law.

Aliyev made the remarks while addressing today the Victory Parade, which he described as historic.

The president noted that Azerbaijani soldiers and officers had been fighting for one goal – to put an end to Armenian occupation, to injustice, to celebrate a victory of historical justice.

The parade celebrated Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day-war with Armenia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who arrived in Baku yesterday also addressed the parade.

The Victory Parade was on Freedom Square in central Baku, and was attended by more than 3,000 personnel, about 150 units of combat, including modern military equipment, rocket and artillery installations, air defense systems. Warships and boats were also demonstrated and the parade featured a part of the trophies captured by the Azerbaijani army during the Patriotic War.

