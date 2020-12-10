Azerbaijan held military parade dedicated to victory in Patriotic War

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

A Victory parade dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War is underway in Baku's Azadlig Square on December 10.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan are attending the Victory parade.

Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev who was awarded with Zafar Order, is the commander of the Victory parade dedicated to the magnificent Victory in Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War - “The Iron Fist” operation.

The parade will feature more than 3,000 personnel, about 150 military hardware, including the state-of-the-art military equipment, missiles and artillery systems, air defence systems, as well as warships and boats. The parade will also feature part of the military booty seized by the Azerbaijani Army from the destroyed enemy during the Patriotic War.

A military orchestra played the “Azerbaijan fanfare”.

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov reported to Azerbaijani President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The heads of state saluted the soldiers.

A military orchestra played the national anthems of the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At 1345 Baku time, President Aliyev delivered a speech at the parade. At 1402, Erdogan addressed the parade.

The parade is being held in Azerbaijan, following a victorious 44-day war to liberate the previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan by Armenian armed forces. The war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. A total of 100 Azerbaijani civilians were killed in Armenia's indiscriminate attacks. As part of its counter-offensive operations, Azerbaijan liberated Armenian-occupied regions and cities. Some 2,783 Azerbaijani servicemen, who fought for the country's territorial integrity, were killed in the war. The work to identify 103 servicemen through the DNA analysis is underway. More than a hundred Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing. Presently, 1,245 Azerbaijani servicemen are being treated in hospitals.











































