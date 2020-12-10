Azerbaijan's victory to be talked about for decades - Turkish defense minister

By Trend





The crimes committed by Armenia, including the Khojaly genocide, remain in the memory of people, the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar stated during speech in the Turkish parliament, Trend reports on Dec.10.

“Armenia's strikes against Azerbaijani civilian targets on September 27 was the last straw that overflowed the cup of patience,” Akar said.

"Azerbaijan launched a counteroffensive since September 27 to liberate its lands from occupation. Azerbaijani lands were liberated in 44 days, but people will talk about this victory for years to come. A ceasefire agreement was signed on November 10. The Turkish president discussed the terms of the ceasefire with the Russian president, providing the necessary support in this matter," he noted.

The minister reminded that the Victory Day will be celebrated in Azerbaijan on November 8, the day of the liberation of Shusha city, not on November 10, because on this day Turkey commemorates its National Leader Ataturk.

"For such a reverent attitude, I express my gratitude to all our Azerbaijani brothers headed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Thus, it was once again demonstrated that Azerbaijan is both in joy and in sorrow next to Turkey, according to the motto ‘one nation, two states’. Turkey will continue to use all opportunities to support the Azerbaijani brothers," he added.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.