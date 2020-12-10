Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs talk situation in region

By Trend





On December 9, 2020, during his official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the current situation in the region, especially the situation after the signing of the trilateral statement on November 10.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the other party on the 44-day Patriotic War, which resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijani lands.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed the liberation of the occupied territories.

The parties exchanged views on the development of bilateral cooperation in the framework of good neighborliness, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.







