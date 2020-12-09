Iran rejoices for liberation of occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Rouhani

By Trend





The president noted that Iran has prepared a plan to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and sent a special envoy to Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. Iran also declared its readiness to play a constructive role in strengthening the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He added that the borders of the two countries should be used for the development of economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan. At present, the two countries have more favorable conditions for cooperation.

Rouhani emphasized that Iran is ready to participate in the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Given the fact that both countries are neighbors and there are opportunities for restoration in Iran, it's participation in the restoration operations will be to the benefit of both countries.

"The acceleration of preceding agreements between Iran and Azerbaijan, including the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway is necessary,” he said.

The president also said that in addition, conditions have been created for the implementation of joint projects between the two countries, including the construction of the Khudafarin hydro junction and power plant.

Rouhani stressed that both countries can further develop cooperation in industry, science, pharmaceuticals, and other areas.