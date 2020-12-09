Azerbaijan to demonstrate UAVs during Karabakh war victory parade

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan will demonstrate unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) at the military parade to be held on December 10 in captal Baku to mark the victory over Armenian armed forces during the 44-day Karabakh war, Trend reported.

Preparations for the parade are currently underway in Baku. The war trophies and other military armored vehicles will be showcased during the parade.

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry earlier reported that over 3,000 military servicemen will take part in the military parade, up to 150 pieces of military equipment will be demonstrated, including newly adopted modern military equipment, missile and artillery installations, air defence systems, as well as warships and boats. The parade will also feature a part of the war trophies captured from the Armenian armed forces, defeated by the Azerbaijani army during the Patriotic War.

Military experts stated that Azerbaijan will officially present to the world community its greatest victory achieved in the modern period.

“This military parade is an important political message. We’re really living through historical days as witnesses of these events. Demonstration of the successes achieved by the armed forces of Azerbaijan on the battlefield, trophies, armored and light equipment, artillery installations, and cannons will show what a big blow was inflicted on the Armenian armed forces," military expert Adalat Verdiyev said in an interview with Trend.

Verdiyev did not rule out that “as one of the important elements in the parade, kamikaze drones may be demonstrated, other types of UAVs, the use of which played an exceptional role in achieving the victory... President of brotherly Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and probably, the Turkish soldiers will take part in this grand event,” said the military expert.

As predicted, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also expected to inspect the parade as part of his official visit to Azerbaijan on December 9. He is expected to discuss Turkish-Azerbaijani relations and the recent developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Moreover, the leaders of the two countries will discuss the situation around the Turkish-Russian monitoring centre to monitor compliance with the ceasefire regime.

The recent war in and around Nagorno-Karabakh ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. A total of 100 Azerbaijani civilians were killed in Armenia's indiscriminate attacks. As part of its counter-offensive operations, Azerbaijan liberated Armenian-occupied regions and cities. Some 2,783 Azerbaijani servicemen, who fought for the country's territorial integrity, were killed in the war. The work to identify 103 servicemen through the DNA analysis is underway. More than a hundred Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing. Presently, 1,245 Azerbaijani servicemen are being treated in hospitals.