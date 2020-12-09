Defence ministry makes public list of servicemen killed in Karabakh war

|
By Azernews
By Vafa Ismayilova
The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has made public in its official webpage the list of servicemen killed in the Karabakh war that lasted between September 27 and November 10, 2020.
The ministry stated that of the 2,783 servicemen of our Armed Forces who died as in the Patriotic War, 2,723 martyrs have been buried. The ministry presented the photos, names, surnames, information about military ranks and date of birth of the buried martyrs
The ministry added that measures to find servicemen considered as missing and to identify persons, whose identity has not yet been established, were underway. It noted that relevant information will be periodically presented to the country's public.
On December 3, the Defence Ministry stated on its website that "2,783 Azerbaijani servicemen, who fought for the country's territorial integrity, were killed in the Nagorno-Karabakh war. The work to identify 103 servicemen through the DNA analysis is underway. More than a hundred Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing. The necessary measures are being taken to identify them and inform their families. Presently, 1,245 Azerbaijani servicemen are being treated in hospitals".
In response to Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, on September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani armed forces under the command of Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev launched a counter-offensive operation to liberate the Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation.