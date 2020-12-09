Defence ministry makes public list of servicemen killed in Karabakh war

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has made public in its official webpage the list of servicemen killed in the Karabakh war that lasted between September 27 and November 10, 2020.

The ministry stated that of the 2,783 servicemen of our Armed Forces who died as in the Patriotic War, 2,723 martyrs have been buried. The ministry presented the photos, names, surnames, information about military ranks and date of birth of the buried martyrs

The ministry added that measures to find servicemen considered as missing and to identify persons, whose identity has not yet been established, were underway. It noted that relevant information will be periodically presented to the country's public.

On December 3, the Defence Ministry stated on its website that "2,783 Azerbaijani servicemen, who fought for the country's territorial integrity, were killed in the Nagorno-Karabakh war. The work to identify 103 servicemen through the DNA analysis is underway. More than a hundred Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing. The necessary measures are being taken to identify them and inform their families. Presently, 1,245 Azerbaijani servicemen are being treated in hospitals".

In response to Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, on September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani armed forces under the command of Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev launched a counter-offensive operation to liberate the Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. Under the peace agreement Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions were de-occupied by December 1. Azerbaijani IDPs are to return to Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions under the control of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in line with the agreement.

The peace agreement ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s. For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.