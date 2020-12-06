Azerbaijan confirms 4,356 new COVID-19 cases, 2,517 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 4,356 new COVID-19 cases, 2,517 patients have recovered and 39 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 146,679 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 88,497 of them have recovered, and 1,632 people have died. Currently, 56,550 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 19,197 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,837,001 tests have been conducted so far.