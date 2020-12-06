Students of Azerbaijan British College prepare report of post-occupation state of nature in Azerbaijani Kalbajar region

By Trend

Students of Azerbaijan British College prepared a report on damage that the Armenian occupation brought to the ecology in the Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

As noted in the report, the forests of Shusha city and Kalbajar have been burned, which is considered an environmental crime: "Although, there are very rich and valuable forests in Kalbajar just as in the entire Karabakh region, the government of Armenia used poisonous substances and once again, demonstrated the cruelty against nature."

Having noted that it is impossible to extinguish fires which occurred as a result of the use of phosphorus bombs by Armenian troops, the authors expressed belief that all the regional countries, as well as nature conservation organizations of the world communities, and international environmental organizations should unite to prevent these crimes and stop environmental terrorism.

"The phosphorous munitions containing elements of chemical weapons were used in the territories mentioned above, which is a serious violation of International Humanitarian Law, norms, and principles of Customary Law, Geneva Conventions, as well as the provisions of the relevant UN conventions and documents. It caused massive forest fires and created serious environmental disasters in the area," the authors of the report said before bringing up various ways that the use of such elements can damage the nature in the long-term.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Concluding, the authors of the report talked on the way they themselves see the future of Kalbajar region saying that environmental disasters can be stopped everywhere in the world including Kalbajar.