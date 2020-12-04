Turkey, Iran commemorating Azerbaijani martyrs of Patriotic War

By Trend





Today, Turkey is honoring the memory of the martyrs who died in the Patriotic War of Azerbaijan, Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), told reporters Trend reports.

Pashazade gave the speech after the prayer of unity in the Heydar Mosque dedicated to the memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War,

The Sheikh-ul-Islam noted that the memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs was honored in 90,000 mosques in Turkey, expressing gratitude to the Turkish leadership and the Minister of Religious Affairs of this country Ali Erbash for this.

“Our Iranian brothers are also with us on this day of remembrance. I express my gratitude to them, led by the Ayatollah. The muftis of the North Caucasus are also reading prayers today for the repose of the souls of our martyrs. We are grateful to everyone who remembers and honors the Azerbaijani martyrs today,” Pashazade said.

Some 2,783 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were killed in the Patriotic War. Work is underway to identify 103 dead servicemen by DNA analysis. More than 100 Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing. Necessary measures are being taken to find them and inform their families. Currently, 1,245 servicemen are being treated in medical institutions.

May Allah rest the souls of all martyrs and quicken the recovery of the wounded soldiers!