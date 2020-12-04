Second Karabakh war - brightest page in national memory of Azerbaijan, says Russian cleric

By Trend





The second Karabakh war is a very bright page in the national memory of Azerbaijan, the Archbishop of the Baku and Azerbaijan Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church Alexander Ishein said, Trend reports.

“Today is a special day in Azerbaijani history. Of course, we are all filled with joy about the return of Karabakh. Karabakh is Azerbaijan. For us, this has already become a special greeting, which speaks of the justice and courage of the Azerbaijani people, and what a talented and brilliant leader of the country we have,” Ishein said.

“Celebrating the victory and the return of Karabakh, everyone also remembers those people who became martyrs, the defenders of the Fatherland,” he said.

“Today their memory is honored with gratitude. For these young people, the most important thing was the happiness of the Motherland, the happiness of the Azerbaijani people, and they boldly and courageously went to the front, many volunteered, and did not spare their lives for the happiness of the Azerbaijani people. Their names will forever remain in the memory of the people, including the younger generation,” said the archbishop.

“This war will go down in the history of Azerbaijan not only as of the second Karabakh war but also as the Patriotic War. For the whole of Azerbaijan this is a very bright page in the people's memory,” stressed Ishein.



