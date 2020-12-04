Ukraine to continue supporting Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

By Trend





Ukraine has always supported and will continue to support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Co-chairman of the Working Group on Ukraine-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Relations Volodymyr Kreidenko said, Trend reports.

Kreidenko delivered the speech at a meeting in the format of a video conference between the working groups on Ukraine-Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan-Ukraine inter-parliamentary relations.

Both co-chairs of the working group congratulated Azerbaijan on the restoration of territorial integrity, expressed confidence that economic development will be ensured soon in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation and infrastructure will be built.

The Working Group on Relations with Azerbaijan in the Parliament of Ukraine is one of the largest, with more than 50 members. In this regard, the group has two co-chairs.

At the meeting, the participants stressed that relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine are based on mutual respect and trust.