Turkish Embassy extends condolences regarding Azerbaijan's martyrs

By Trend





The Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan expressed condolences in connection with the martyrs of the recent phase of the Karabakh war, Trend reports referring to publications posted on the pages of the embassy in social networks.

“We honor the blessed memory of the 2,783 brothers who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, we wish the wounded brothers a speedy healing, and remembering that Azerbaijan and Turkey are one people, two states, we emphasize once again that Turkey will always be next to Azerbaijan,” the statement said.